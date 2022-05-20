VIDEO: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira kicks Everton fan during pitch invasion

Goodison Park erupted after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dramatic late winning goal which led to a pitch invasion by the jubilant home fans.

Imago

One particular fan celebrated a little too much by stepping toward Vieira and goading the Frenchman which was not taken lightly.

Vieira loses his cool

The Arsenal legend then appeared to be shown turning around and reacting to the provocation and aiming a kick in the direction of the supporter.

Footage shown on Sky Sports News showed a fan appearing to goad Vieira as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing rooms.

The incident cast an ugly shadow on what was an otherwise special night for Everton after escaping relegation in such fairytale fashion only for the game to be remembered mostly for fan violence.

Vieira’s comments

Viera declined to comment on the incident but expressed his disappointment in his team’s capitulation as Crystal Palace threw away a 2-0 lead.

AFP