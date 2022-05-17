RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

How Arsenal can still qualify for the Champions League

Exploring the possible scenarios in which Arsenal can still finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Newcastle on matchday 37 of the Premier League which severely puts their top-four aspirations in doubt.

As it stands, the Gunners sit fifth on the log two points behind their North London rivals Tottenham with just one game to go.

To make matters worse, Tottenham will play against already relegated Norwich while Arsenal host Everton on the final day.

Admittedly it looks bleak that Arsenal will finish in the top four this season but fear not Le Goon, all hope is not lost, your darling Gunners can still qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League under these conditions.

The first and most likely scenario which will enable Arsenal to finish fourth at the end of the season is for the Gunners to win their home game and then hope for Tottenham to lose their away game simultaneously… easy right?

The problem here is that Arsenal will play at home to Everton which is not the toughest fixture in the world on paper but the visitors also need a result.

Everton are currently two points above the relegation places and although they still have one game to play before visiting the Emirates, that game may determine their fate this season.

Tottenham on the other hand are visiting Carrow Road to take on Norwich who are already relegated as the worst team in the league this season.

But then again…it is Tottenham, their ability to choke and cave in under pressure is second to none so there is still a tinny tiny sliver of hope for Arsenal come Sunday the 22nd of May when the Premier League season wraps up for good.

In whatever scenario, Arsenal has to win for this to work out in their favour but a draw between Tottenham and Norwich would require an unusual goal margin for the Gunners to finish fourth.

If Tottenham manages to choke their way to a draw against Norwich, Arsenal would need to beat Everton by at least 16 clear goals to creep into fourth.

That is because Tottenham currently have a better goal difference, with +24 compared to Arsenal’s +9, a wide difference of 15 goals.

In the event of a draw, Tottenham’s goal difference would stay the same which means Arsenal’s would have to improve significantly with just one game left.

Arteta’s men would have to win by an American Football scoreline against Everton, unfortunately that is the wrong type of football.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

