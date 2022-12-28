PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

The Reds are now planning to make Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze their next target in the transfer window according to reports.

The 23-year-old Nigerian is currently valued at €20 million and has two years left on his contract at Villarreal who may well be tempted to cash in if they receive a good enough offer.

Is Chukwueze heading to Liverpool?

Samuel Chukwueze has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar since emerging as one of the best teenagers in the world at the 2015 u17 FIFA World Cup alongside Victor Osimhen.

Chukwueze joined Villarreal in 2017 as an 18-year-old and has managed 29 goals and 26 assists in 179 games for the club across five years.

He also has five goals and six assists this season in 22 games for the Yellow Submarines despite not being a regular starter.

The left-footed right winger would come into Liverpool as an understudy and reliable backup for Mohamed Salah with a view to replacing the legendary Egyptian in the long run.

Chukwueze is hot property

According to the report, Liverpool is not Chukwueze’s only potential destination as other clubs are showing interest in the Villarreal winger as well.

League leaders Arsenal, Everton, and West Ham are among the suitors interested in the services of the 2021 UEFA Europa League winner.