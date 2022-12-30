PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

He has struggled for a consistent place in Diego Simeone's starting XI this term, and only has four goals to his name in 18 appearances this term.

AFP

Felix in demand

The World Cup in Qatar allowed Felix to show his full qualities on the world stage, scoring once and providing two assists in four Portugal appearances.

Those performances have reminded the rest of Europe about his unique qualities, and now Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG have all been credited with an interest in acquiring his services

Man Utd, Arsenal 'favourites' to sign Felix

According to Spanish outlet AS, United and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Felix. They claim that those clubs are the best-placed to complete a loan move for the Portugal star.

AFP

Reports from the Daily Record allege that Atletico Madrid will allow a temporary departure should interested clubs pay an £8 million loan fee and his full salary.

Diego Simeone's comments on Felix

Atletico boss, Diego Simeone has played down talk of a January exit for Joao Felix claiming he can still be very important to the side.

He explained (via 90min): "What matters to me is the team, and he is important to the team.

"If he does for us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the talent, and the team needs his qualities.

"Since I have been at the club, some differences exist between people and we cannot agree on everything. [But] I have looked for the best for the club until the last day, whether it is me or the footballers. Everyone gives the maximum."