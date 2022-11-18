RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Manchester United are looking into taking legal action against Cristiano Ronaldo for breach of contract which could result in a termination.

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo, 37, gave a recent interview to Piers Morgan in which he heavily criticized his employers and had a dig at head coach, Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese who is currently away on international duty took several swipes at the Club's hierarchy in a manner that was sure to have hefty repercussions.

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of the club
The Club released a statement on Thursday, which read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave this summer, should the club receive a suitable bid for his services but no offers were made that matched United's valuation. He has remained in the spotlight throughout the start of the season for several disciplinary reasons and was suspended from training after leaving the pitch before the end of the Premier league game against Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) being substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
There seems to be only one solution to this problem. Majority of Manchester United fans have voiced their disappointment over his recent remarks and it is hard to see how Ronaldo and the United manager, Ten Hag can work together again

