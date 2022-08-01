Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

The anti-racism gesture has been cited as a direct response to the birth of the 'Black Lives Matter movement'.

However, the association of Premier League club captains have now reached an agreement that taking the knee prior to kick-off would only be done in selected matches as from next season as per a report from Mail Plus.

The report adds that most of the league's skippers have agreed that the gesture has 'lost its importance' during a meeting that was held last week.

Imago

Although, the source adds has stated that it is not yet known how and when Premier League teams will show their support for the latest development.

However, it is believed that the gesture will be performed during primetime TV matches as well as local derbies.

The Mail have also revealed that AFC Bournemouth will not 'take the knee' in any fixture insisting that it has 'run its course'.

Imago

Despite an agreement found between the club captains, reports also caime that there still a few skippers that are yet to discuss the 'change of plans' with their respective teams.

Regardless, any decision made eventually will most likely be supported by the Premier League after clubs have been consulted.