Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Preview: In-form Chelsea welcome Man United and former boss Mourinho

The Premier League returns with a blockbuster match at Stamford Bridge where in-form Chelsea welcome Manchester United and former boss Jose Mourinho

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The Premier League returns with a blockbuster match at Stamford Bridge where in-form Chelsea welcome Manchester United and former boss Jose Mourinho

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The meeting of Chelsea and Manchester United is the pick of this coming weekend’s ninth round of Premier League matches for the 2018/19 season, while Mohamed Salah will look to break his scoring duck for Liverpool when they face strugglers Huddersfield Town.

The round opens at Stamford Bridge with an early kick-off on Saturday, as Chelsea – fresh from a comfortable 3-0 away win over Southampton before the international break – look to go clear at the top of the log with a home clash against Man United.

The Red Devils claimed a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Newcastle United last time out, but the result did little to cover up the team’s inadequacies or relieve much pressure from manager Jose Mourinho. The ‘Special One’ will enjoy a warm welcome in London – as he is still held in affection by Blues fans – but may find his side struggling against Maurizio Sarri’s far more coherent and attacking outfit.

READ ALSO: Sarri's Chelsea show Mourinho how to have fun and win

The main story of the weekend from an African perspective will be whether Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah – who suffered a minor muscle injury on international duty this past weekend – can score his first club goal in almost a month.

Liverpool will be fancied to win at the John Smith’s Stadium against Huddersfield Town in the late game on Saturday, though a run of four games without a victory across all competitions means a return to form for the Pharaohs attacker would be most welcome for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Saturday also sees Algerian Riyad Mahrez looking to atone for his penalty miss in the last round against the Reds when Manchester City play at home to Burnley, Jean Michael Seri’s Fulham will be desperate for a strong showing away to Sol Bamba’s Cardiff City, and the same can be said of Mohamed Diame’s Newcastle United when they host Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arthur Masuaku’s West Ham United face a London derby at home to Serge Aurier’s Tottenham Hotspur, and Issac Success’ Watford will have a tough match at Molineux Stadium against a confident Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sunday’s only match sees Idrissa Gueye’s Everton looking to condemn Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace to a third straight loss in the Premier League, before the round wraps up on Monday night with Arsenal at home to Leicester City in a potential thriller featuring African stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, Mohamed Elneny, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

READ ALSO: Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troubles

Key stats

Chelsea v Manchester United – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 162

Chelsea wins 52

Man United wins 65

Draws 45

 

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 59

Huddersfield wins 22

Liverpool wins 24

Draws 13

READ ALSO: Normalisation Committee apologises over verbal attack on journalist

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – Head-to-Head, all competitions

Matches played 113

West Ham wins 40

Tottenham wins 48

Draws 25

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Under-fire Bayern boss Kovac out to end winless streak at Wolfsburg Football Under-fire Bayern boss Kovac out to end winless streak at Wolfsburg
Football: Barcelona and Real scrap for revival as Clasico looms Football Barcelona and Real scrap for revival as Clasico looms
Football: Sterling value rises as Man City prepare for Burnley test Football Sterling value rises as Man City prepare for Burnley test
Football: Injuries put pressure on Liverpool's second string to step up Football Injuries put pressure on Liverpool's second string to step up
Football: Amid the turmoil, Ronaldo looks to pick up where he left off as Juve host Genoa Football Amid the turmoil, Ronaldo looks to pick up where he left off as Juve host Genoa
Football: Sarri's Chelsea show Mourinho how to have fun and win Football Sarri's Chelsea show Mourinho how to have fun and win

Recommended Videos

Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup
Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed...bullet
3 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
4 Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester Unitedbullet
5 Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Ugandabullet
6 KP Boateng is African player of the month in Europebullet
7 Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the...bullet
8 Ghana’s Normalisation Committee: Normalizing the...bullet
9 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet
10 Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sackedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
3 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
4 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Jose Mourinho has lost on all three previous visits to Stamford Bridge as Manchester United manager
Football Spotlight on Mourinho once more as Liverpool, Man City seek winning return
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema warms up before the Spanish league football match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid May 12, 2018
Football Friends of Read Madrid's Benzema suspected of attempted kidnapping
Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troubles
Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troubles
Win-or-bust for Sebastian Vettel
Football Win-or-bust for Vettel in Hamilton Texas showdown
X
Advertisement