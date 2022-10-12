RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

What to expect in the UCL on Wednesday ft Kudus, Bassey, Osimhen & Onyedika

Izuchukwu Akawor

There will be eight matches across Europe on Wednesday night in the Champions League with a potential clash between two Super Eagles stars.

Calvin Bassey, Victor Osimhen, Raphael Onyedika and Mohammed Kudus [From L-R].
Matchday 4 in the Champions League concludes on Wednesday night with eight matches slated across Europe.

The game between Barcelona and Inter Milan remains the pick of the pack but there will be Nigerian interest in two of the matches.

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan
Victor Osimhen's Napoli will host Ajax Amsterdam and their African superstars, Mohammed Kudus and Calvin Bassey, with the Wanda Metropolitano hosting the clash between Atletico Madrid and Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge.

The Serie A leaders are on the brink of qualification and could become one of the first clubs to seal a win if they can repeat last week's performance in Holland.

Osimhen missed the first leg in Holland due to an injury.
In the absence of Nigeria's Osimhen, Napoli went, saw and conquered Ajax 6-1 with Bassey and Kudus, who has scored three goals so far in the competition, completely helpless to take control of Group A.

Osimhen's will host the Dutch champions at the Diego Armando Maradonna Stadium and could be boosted with the return of Super Eagles forward who could face compatriot Bassey in what will be an intriguing watch for Nigerians.

Calvin Bassey will be looking for a better outing tonight.
While Napoli and Osimhen will be hoping to consolidate on the big win last time out, Bassey and Kudus will be eyeing well-served revenge to revive their fading Champions League hopes.

Despite being the surprise package so far in the competition and sitting pretty at the top of Group B, Club Brugge will do well to avoid defeat tonight in Spain.

The Belgians have travelled to face the wounded Atletico Madrid who will be all count for revenge after last week's defeat.

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika was impressive in the middle of the park for Club Brugge in their win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League
Nigerian youngster, Onyedika, was in excellent form as Brugge shocked Diego Simeone and his Atletico side 2-0 to maintain a 100% record in the competition.

Onyedika won the most duels in the game, eight, and completed 88% of his tackles that night. The defensive midfielder will be looking for a repeat to help Brugge seal early qualification with games to spare.

Injury-ravaged Liverpool will be at Ibrox to take on Rangers as the Reds look to keep pace with runaway leaders, Napoli.

Trent Alexander Arnold opened the scoring in the first half for Liverpool against Rangers in the UCL
With some key players led by Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the game, Rangers might fancy their chances to add more pressure on Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.

At Camp Nou, it is the game of the night as FC Barcelona takes on the Italian side, Inter Milan.

Inter defeated Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday
Inter took all three points last week when both sides clashed at San Siro and the Catalans must avoid a repeat of that performance to have any chance of preserving their Champions League status.

