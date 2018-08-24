Pulse.com.gh logo
Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend


Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend

Another big match to be anticipated this weekend is the game involving Juventus and Lazio in the Serie A

play

The various European leagues will resume action this week, in what is expected to contain some mouth-watering fixtures.

Already some clubs have started the season very well, but it hasn’t been so good for others who would really need to up their game.

Below, we take a look at the top five matches in Europe this weekend:

Manchester United vs Tottenham

The Premier League witnessed a heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Chelsea last weekend. However, there is another lined up for this week as Manchester United take on Tottenham on Monday.

The Red Devils lost their first game of the season following last week’s reverse at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tottenham, on the contrary, have won all two of their opening games and will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

For Man United, though, another loss will put manager Jose Mourinho under more pressure with fans already clamouring for his sack.

Juventus vs Lazio

Another big match to be anticipated this weekend is the game involving Juventus and Lazio in the Serie A.

The Old Lady have been boosted by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived last month in a 100 million pounds deal from Real Madrid.

Juve had to come from behind to win their first game against Chievo, but they face a much tougher opposition in the form of Lazio this weekend.

It will also be the home debut of Ronaldo; therefore all eyes will be on this particular game too.

Napoli vs AC Milan

With just one game played in the Serie A, there is still a lot more to come from teams, who would aim to stop Juventus from winning a seventh consecutive Scudetto title.

Two of those clubs will be facing off against each other, as Napoli welcome AC Milan this weekend.

Napoli came from behind to win at Lazio last week, but AC Milan fell to a surprise 1-o reverse at the hands of Sassuolo.

Sevilla vs Villarreal

The biggest game in the Spanish La Liga this weekend will neither involve Real Madrid or Barcelona. Rather is will be a clash between Sevilla and Villarreal.

Sevilla started the season very well with an away win against Real Betis, which has shockingly propelled the club to the top of the table.

Villarreal, though, lost their opening game of the season and will, therefore, be looking to immediately bounce back to winning ways.

Playing at home, Sevilla remain favourites, but the Yellow Submarines equally have enough fire power to trouble any side on any day.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim

Game week one of the Bundesliga will begin this weekend, with champions Bayern Munich set to open the season with a clash against Hoffenheim.

Bayern have dominated the German league in recent years, but will not have it easy against a side that have proved to be tough customers for the Bavarians.

There will also be pressure on new Bayern manager Niko Kovac to open the season with a win, following last week’s Super Cup triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Bayern are expected to start as favourites despite the potential at the disposal of Hoffenheim coming into this game.

