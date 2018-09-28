Preview of the top four matches across Europe this weekend

news

The European season continues and if you are a football fan then there’s certainly a lot to look forward to this weekend.

From the Premier League to the La liga to the Bundesliga and to the Serie A, there are some amazing fixtures that you cannot miss.

Let’s begin with England where Chelsea will be taking on Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge. This will be the second meeting between both sides in the space of four days.

The Blues defeated Jurgen Klopp’s side 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, dumping them out of the competition.

However, Liverpool still boast a perfect record in the Premier League and will definitely be targeting revenge.

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi sues Anas again over #Number12 exposé at the High Court

The Reds have won each of their league six games this season and lead Chelsea by just two points.

This is definitely a top-of-the-table clash and the winning side will enhance its chances of winning the Premier League.

The next stop is Germany where Bayer Leverkusen will also be locking horns with Borussia Dortmund.

Both clubs have so far fallen behind Bayern Munich on the Bundesliga table and a win will be very important in catching up.

As it stands, Dortmund are two points behind the Bavarians, while Leverkusen are a further below on the table.

Matches between both teams are usually tense and exciting and this weekend’s fixture is not expected to be any different.

Over to Spain and it will be the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Both clubs have already met this season in the UEFA Super Cup – a game which Diego Simeone’s side won.

Real, though, are currently reeling after being battered and beaten by three goals to nil by Sevilla in midweek.

This sets the tone for what is expected to be a fiery encounter between both Madrid clubs, with no one prepared to lose the points.

The fourth biggest game in Europe takes place in Italy where Juventus will come face to face with title rivals Napoli.