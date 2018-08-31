Preview of the weekend's football action

news

The major European leagues will be back in full flow over the weekend, so if you are a football fan, then there is a lot to look forward to.

In England, Liverpool will kick things off with an early game on Saturday when they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

The Reds have made a flawless start to the season, having won all three of their opening games, without conceding a single goal.

However, they are set for a big test when they come up against the Foxes, who also recorded their first win of the season last week.

Later in the day, Chelsea will also be playing as hosts to AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have also won all three of their opening games and will be hoping to continue with their impressive form.

Under Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea have dominated all their opponents so far, but will have to dig deep against Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, Manchester City will also welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad in what is expected to be a tough game.

Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a shocking 1-1 draw at Wolves last week, and they will definitely be looking to return to winning ways against the Magpies.

On Sunday, Arsenal will lock horns with Cardiff City. The Gunners won their first game of the season when they defeated West Ham United last week, but are still unsettled in the Premier League.

Another win against Cardiff would definitely be the catalyst to spur their false start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United side will be facing off with Burnley at Turf Moore.

The Red Devils were humiliated at home when they lost 0-3 to Tottenham on Monday, leaving Mourinho under intense pressure.

However, they have the chance to right the wrongs if they can defeat Burnley on Sunday.

In the Italian Serie A, there will be some exciting games to look forward to, starting with the fixture between AC Milan and AS Roma

On Friday evening, AC Milan will do battle with rivals AS Roma, as both clubs look to ignite their title credentials. Having both lost last week, this is expected to be an all-action encounter.

Inter Milan will also travel to Bologna, whiles Juventus will be facing Parma to conclude the Serie A games for Saturday.

On Sunday, Lazio will lock horns with Frosinone, Sampdoria against Napoli and Fiorentina against Udinese.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid are set to face Celta Vigo in one of the most anticipated games. Real Madrid will also look to make it three wins in a row when they welcome Leganes to the Bernabeu.

FC Barcelona also have a date with SD Huesca as the Catalans look to keep tabs with their Madrid rivals.

In the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will face Stuggart, whiles Bayern Leverkusen will also square off with Woldfsburg.