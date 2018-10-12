Pulse.com.gh logo
Probable lineup: Black Stars and Kotoko as they face off


These are the players likely to start for both Kotoko and the Black Stars when they take on each other on Friday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is likely to line-up a strong starting XI for Kotoko's clash against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Felix Annan will start for his club side Kotoko instead of Black Stars to face much test from Kwesi Appiah’s men.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

Coach CK Akunnor in his first test as coach of Kotoko will throw new signing Kwame Bonsu into the game.

Kotoko:

Atizigi, Andy Yiadom, Kwadwo Asamoah, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Partey, Nana Ampomah, Andy Yiadom, Emmanuel Boateng.

READ MORE: Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention Cristriano Ronaldo's name

Black Stars:

Felix Annan. Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Richard Senenu, Kwame Bonsu, Obed Owusu, Jordan Opoku, Songne Yacouba, Kwame Boahene

