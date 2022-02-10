RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

VIDEO: Prof Gyampo spotted playing football as UTAG strike continues

Prof. Ransford Gyampo has decided to pass time on the football field amid the ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

UTAG have been on strike since January 10, 2022, after accusing the government of refusing to adhere to a roadmap on conditions of service that had been pre-agreed on.

Despite their strike being declared illegal by the National Labour Commission (NLC), the lecturers have refused to return to the class room.

Last week, the Accra High Court Labour Division urged the NLC and UTAG to settle the issue of ‘strike action’ out of court.

However, Prof. Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, and others were spotted playing football on Wednesday.

Prof. Gyampo is also the Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG UTAG).

Watch the video below:

