Profile of Ed Woodward, Man United's Executive Vice-Chairman

Many Manchester United fans are usually more concerned with what happens on the pitch than who occupies which position in the Boardroom.

However, in recent times, the lack of success in terms of trophies has led to frustrated fans calling out the club’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Edward Gareth Woodward, more popularly known as Ed Woodward.

But how much information do you have about Mr. Woodward’s profile and life?

The 47-year-old Englishman is a former accountant and investment banker and that explains why he has been very successful in bringing in more and more sponsors.

But aside his accounting background, Woodward also has a background in science from his high school and colleg e years.

Having attended Brentwood School in Brentwood, Essex from 1983 to 1989, he went on to study Physics at the University of Bristol graduating in 1993.

Woodward officially graduated as a qualified Chartered Accountant in 1996 after further educating himself in the sector.

He started his career by working in the accounting and tax advisory department of a company called PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He was, however, later to join J.P. Morgan & Co. as an investment banker in the mergers and acquisitions department in 1999.

Woodward continued to advance his career and was an advisor to Malcom Glazer and the entire Glazer family during their successful takeover of Manchester United in 2005.

Following the takeover, the Glazer family formerly hired him in a "financial planning" role.

However, Woodward would rise to become Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman following the departure of David Gill in 2013.

Currently, he is the most powerful man on the Man United board, but even he had humble beginnings.