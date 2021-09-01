Prove you’re top players by qualifying for World Cup – Kurt Okraku to Black Stars

The Black Stars are currently in Cape Coast as they prepare to kickstart the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana qualified for the global showpiece three consecutive times in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition.

“It’s the moment I have been waiting for because perhaps this is my very first time and It’s a moment each of you should be looking up for if you’re a top player,” the GFA boss said when he addressed the team.

“If any of you is not a top player this is the door you can move out, it means you don’t belong to this family. You don’t belong to the platform that confronts us this Friday.

“If you are a top player the World Cup is the biggest platform you can think about, where all the big players are assembled and show what they are made of.”

Pulse Ghana

Kurt Okraku added: “If you are a top coach this is the time to show you are the best CK. The same if you are a top manager, this is the time to show what you have.

“I believe each one of you here has been waiting for the time to play at the World Cup and that journey starts from here.

“It’s important that each one of us will keep our minds firmly focused on the end vision, which is to qualify to the Mundial. That is why we are challenged to be part of that massive platform.”