All eyes will be on Lisbon as Paris Saint Germaintake on Bayern Munich in the much anticipated UCL final. PSG, RB LEIPZIG, ATALANTA, MACHESTER CITY, FC BARCELONA, BAYERN MUNICH AND OLYMPIC LYON locked horns in the most dramatic one legged-quarterfinal run ofmatches with each ,hoping to secure a place in the final. PSG, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich sailed through perfectly to the semi finals, with RB Leipzig and Lyon being the talk of every town as they were living the real fairytale by making it through to their debut semi final and with PSG breaking their semi final curse after 25 years respectively in the UEFA Champions League.

For PSG, saying it was a fairytale is an overrated assertion as their board have spent exorbitant money in purchasing world class players to bring their Champions league drought to an end. For years, they have tried to make it past the quarter final but all led to a one way ticket back to France and a depreciation in their confidence level. Winning the Ligue 1 title for the seventh(7) time in eight years obviously isn’t enough to raise their accreditation bar higher considering how much they have spent in making their attack very tenacious and one of the best in Europe. Unlike the past two years where their marquee signing; Neymar Junior was sidelined for injury before their quarter final matches, this year was a whole different story on the flip side. He has shown great attitude and dropped consistent masterclass performances for his side all throughout their string of matches in the knockout stages. Their Starboy Mpabbe has also played a vital role in adding an imperious style to their play amidst his injury in their coup de France final match against Saint Etienne.

(From L) Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos talk during a training session at the club's training centre in Saint-Germain-en-Laye near Paris, on September 6, 2017 AFP

Should PSG clinch this title tonight from Bayern, they will be making history and making the whole France a proud one as it will be their very first time wining the trophy after Olympic Marseille did way back in 1993. In the span of just two years France will house two of the most important trophies in the world of football; the World Cup and The UEFA Champions league trophy. The French will very much love to see another UEFA league title in their county once again. The anticipation tonight is very high and all football fans around the world will be at the edge of their seats and will have their eyes glued to their screens as they watch if history will be made in Portugal for PSG or will Bayern latch onto the trophy after seven years. The tense atmosphere in France will be one to reckon with as it will be a nail-biting match for all of them.

The PSG players have all expressed their willingness and determination to win the title tonight at all cost with Choupo-Moting being one of them. He said in an interview with Sky Sports that he has refused to allow Paris Saint Germain to succumb to another disastrous champions leagueexit after seeing Atalanta off in the quarter final. Neymar also posted an emotional message after walking over RB Leipzig in the semi final. He took to Instagram and posted a picture where he was lying down in 2018 and 2019 after missing the quarter final games with Real Madrid and Manchester United the season after. He wrote “2018-fallen on the ground LESIONED” “2019-fallen on the ground LESIONED” “2020-fallen on the ground THANKING”. These sentiments shared by the 28 year old expressed shows how much the team’s progress meant to him and his team members. Mbappe also took to twitter and expressed his emotions on twitter about making it to the final of the champions league.

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

For Bayern Munich, they are clearly favorites to win the title considering how ruthless they have been to their opponents with the thrashing of Barcelona by 8 goals to 2 being the major highlight of their wins. They will definitely make things difficult for PSG tonight with the world class players they have in their arsenal. Alphonso Davies against Mbappe will be a delight to watch. Whatever the case should be, PSG has everythingto play for because these opportunities don’t come on a silver platter and they would have to do their very best to make history. Bayern will also be seeking to win their sixth UEFA League title after seven years. Both teams have a lot to play for and whole lot is on the line. Every football fan will be looking forward to watching an exhilarating game between both sides.

PSG faces Bayern Munich at the “Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica” at 7:00pm tonight.

By Esther Owusuaa Appiah-Fei