Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts


Football PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts

Paris Saint-Germain made a surprise move to sign the Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting late on Friday night just before the transfer window closed around Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) playing for Stoke City last season play

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) playing for Stoke City last season

(AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain made a surprise move to sign the Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting late on Friday night just before the transfer window closed around Europe.

Choupo-Moting, 29, has signed a two-year deal with the French champions as a free agent after leaving Stoke City, who were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season.

It is an intriguing move, and a world away from the blockbuster deals of August 2017 when PSG committed the two biggest transfer fees in history to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

But Choupo-Moting provides an extra option in attack for coach Thomas Tuchel and has plenty of experience at the top level in Germany, where he played for Hamburg, Mainz and Schalke 04.

Choupo-Moting's arrival follows that of Spanish left-back Juan Bernat, signed for 15 million euros ($17.4m) from Bayern Munich late in the window for PSG, who are under pressure to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The early closure of the transfer window in England this year, and in Italy, meant a less chaotic final day of August than usual this year.

There were still notable moves elsewhere in France, though, with Lyon spending 22 million euros on Celtic's France under-21 international striker Moussa Dembele.

Meanwhile, Monaco signed Belgium midfielder Nacer Chadli from West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal for a fee of 12 million euros.

Monaco have sold several leading players this summer, most notably France winger Thomas Lemar, who joined Atletico Madrid for 72 million euros.

That was one of the biggest deals anywhere in Europe, although Cristiano Ronaldo's 100 million-euro move from Real Madrid to Juventus in July eclipsed everything else.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Football: Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Football: Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief
Football: Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Football: Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola Football Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

AC Milan's forward Patrick Cutrone from Italy scores a goal during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Roma on August 31, 2018 at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan
Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon
Football Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker
Marco Reus (pictured) saw an effort headed for the far corner pushed wide by Hanover goalkeeper Michael Esser's outstretched toe, and less than a minute later, Reus rattled the bar after a superb pass by Mahmoud Dahoud
Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present