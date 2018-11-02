PSG midfielder Marco Veratti arrested

news

Marco Veratti was arrested on the outskirts Paris for breaking traffic rules after he was caught driving.

He failed breathanalyser test after he had been stopped by the police, while in his car.

The incident was confirmed by the French champions in a statement released on Friday.

"By virtue of the rules applicable in the contracts of all of our players, he will have a portion of his monthly ethical bonus withdrawn," the club said in a statement.

"That is in place to remind players of the exemplary behaviour they must show."The player has also been forced to apologise to the hierarchy and staff of the club.

He was arrested at 3.00am on the outskirts of Paris with a blood alcohol level of 0.49 which is almost twice the legal limit of 0.25, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

Before returning home, the player had to spend several hours sobering up in a cell and risks a long suspension of his driver's licence.

Nicknamed 'the little owl', the 25-year-old has gained a reputation as a lover of the Parisian night life, not befitting of a professional player of the highest level.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to take some disciplinary action against Marco Veratti.

Paris Saint Germain has a home game against Lille on Friday night in the French Ligue 1