PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

There were multiple upsets in the beautiful game this just past weekend and here are the five big ones that most likely ruined your accumulators on Sunday and broke the hearts of punters all over the world.

PSG 1-1 Monaco

PSG started the Ligue 1 season with three straight wins and 17 goals and were expected to roll over the visiting Monaco.

But despite the star-studded team, PSG failed to win at just 1.21 odds and even needed a penalty late in the second half to salvage a draw.

Pulse Sports

Rio Ave 3-1 Porto

Before they faced off on Sunday, Rio Ave had not beaten Porto in any football match since 2004 but 18 years of history was changed much to the horror of punters.

Porto were valued at 1.30 odds to win a fourth consecutive league game but lost 3-1 to Rio Ave who were valued at 10.00 odds for an unlikely win.

Pulse Nigeria

Fiorentina 0-0 Napoli

Fiorentina - Napoli could have gone either way in terms of the win but we thought goals were certainty in this game which proved the complete opposite.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams displayed an uncharacteristic lack of goal threat and failed to produce simple over 1.5 goals at just 1.20 odds.

Lillestrom 1-1 Kristiansund

Lillestrom started matchday 20 sitting second in the Norwegian Eliteserien, playing at home to a team that was and still is comfortably bottom of the league.

Zikoko Memes

1.52 odds for a home win felt like a bargain but it all went south as Lillestrom could only draw at home against the worst team in the league.

Dinamo Kyiv 0-3 Dnipro

The first game of the season always comes with a bit of uncertainty but no one could have predicted what happened in the Ukrainian league on Sunday.

Zikoko Memes