Barcelona have offered PSG a loan deal for Neymar with the option to sign him outrightly next season for 150 million euros.

But the Parisians value Neymar for 250 million euros have rejected the bid and also want a guarantee that Neymar would be offered a permanent deal when his loan spell ends.

Barcelona are currently not in a good financial position to go for a big-money signing this summer after splashing their cash on the transfer of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, so a loan deal is what would let them land their former player back to the Camp Nou.

Both parties will continue talks in the next few days. An obligation to buy would make things complicated for Barcelona because they need to balance their books for the season.

PSG want money to reinvest in their squad and if they're not guaranteed to get it, then they're not willing to accept the deal.

Real Madrid are awaiting Barcelona's next move, while Juventus are eyeing a chance to swoop for Neymar, using Paulo Dybala as a bargaining chip.