PSG show their mettle with biggest Champions League scalp

That was also a case of exacting revenge, with the Catalans having beaten the French side in the knockout rounds three times in the previous decade.

In both of those ties PSG have shown a resilience that has been lacking before, and they have beaten two of the great traditional powerhouses of European football en route to the last four, having also beaten Manchester United away in the group phase.

"We have deserved to win these two ties, but I don't think that makes us favourites now," said coach Pochettino, and yet there is a significance to the teams they have knocked out.

Last year their run to the final, as impressive as it was, featured wins over Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig, none of whom were seen as contenders to win the trophy. The latter two victories came in one-off ties in the 'Final Eight' in Lisbon.

PSG's European run this season comes just as their hegemony at home is under threat -- after seven Ligue 1 titles in eight years, they are currently three points behind leaders Lille with six games remaining.