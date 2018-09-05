Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches after red card


Football PSG star Mbappe banned for three matches after red card

French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mbappe was sent off for his reaction to a bad tackle during PSG's win over Nimes play

Mbappe was sent off for his reaction to a bad tackle during PSG's win over Nimes

(AFP/File)

French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground.

The French champions will be without Mbappe for Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne on September 14, Rennes on September 23 and Reims three days later.

The ban does not affect Mbappe's participation in PSG's mouthwatering Champions League opener against last season's runners-up Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.

Savanier, who was also dismissed by referee Jerome Brisard after the incident, has been handed a five-match suspension.

Mbappe had already been booked in the first half of the encounter last Saturday for taking the ball away before a Nimes free-kick.

It is the second red card of Mbappe's young career after he was sent off in January for a bad foul on Rennes' Ismaila Sarr during a French League Cup semi-final.

As he is currently with the France squad preparing for Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Germany in Munich, he was not present at Wednesday's disciplinary hearing.

Mbappe was named the best young player of the tournament after scoring four goals as France won the World Cup for the second time in July, becoming only the second teenager after Brazilian legend Pele to net in a World Cup final.

He has already scored four goals in just three appearances for PSG this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless Video Niger hold Black Starlets to goalless
Today In History: Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1
Football: Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami' Football Beckham team to be known as 'Inter Miami'
Number 12: FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days
Highest Earners: Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player Highest Earners Cristiano Ronaldo earns three times more than second highest paid Serie A player
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to...bullet
5 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh...bullet
6 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
7 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s...bullet
8 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
9 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
10 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

England manager Gareth Southgate is going full steam ahead with his youth revolution
Football Southgate won't turn back time with England old guard
Football News All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League
Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash- Spokesperson person for Liaison Team
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash
Budding Footballers Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round