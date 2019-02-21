The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder joined Paris Saint Germain last year January on a free transfer and signed 18 months deal with the club.

However, PSG haver terminated his contract by mutual consent after he failed to live up to the billing.

The former France international made 13 appearances in the second half of last season as PSG won the domestic treble.

But he was restricted to just four outings under German boss Thomas Tuchel this season.