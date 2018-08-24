Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

PSG to rest Buffon for upcoming games as Areola returns


Football PSG to rest Buffon for upcoming games as Areola returns

Gianluigi Buffon will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's next two games with Alphonse Areola returning in goal for the French champions, coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon together at PSG training on Friday play

Alphonse Areola and Gianluigi Buffon together at PSG training on Friday

(AFP)

Gianluigi Buffon will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's next two games with Alphonse Areola returning in goal for the French champions, coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Friday.

Italian great Buffon, 40, has played in PSG's three competitive outings so far this season since his arrival on a free transfer from Juventus, and has conceded only one goal in that time.

Areola, meanwhile, returned late from a post-World Cup holiday, having been part of France's squad during their triumphant campaign in Russia.

The 25-year-old was PSG's first-choice goalkeeper last season, and will now start against Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday and next weekend at Nimes.

"Afterwards we will see. I do not like making long-term decisions," Tuchel said at a press conference at PSG's training ground.

"It is important that Alphonse plays. He played in May, and now he needs to play to adapt to the team."

Areola did not play at the World Cup, sitting behind skipper Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda in the French pecking order.

"Gigi has been exceptional, magnificent in the last three matches. I don't like taking him out of the team, but on the other hand, it is very important at this stage to give Alphonse the chance to play," added Tuchel.

Central to Tuchel's thinking is that Buffon will not be able to play in PSG's first three Champions League group-stage matches as he serves a three-game ban carried over from last season, when he was still at Juve.

With the German Kevin Trapp seemingly not in contention, Areola needs to build up match fitness, especially with an international break following the trip to Nimes on September 1.

Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are still missing for PSG as they face Angers at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon (1500 GMT).

However, Edinson Cavani has been hoping to make his first appearance since suffering a calf injury at the World Cup, while Thilo Kehrer could feature for the first time.

The young German defender signed on a five-year deal last week from Schalke 04 for a reported fee of 37 million euros ($42.3 million).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy
Football: Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence Football Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence
Football: Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement Football Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement
Football: Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims Football Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims
Football: Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier Football Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier
Football: 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge Football 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are successful businessmen outside the pitch
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to leave following his nightmare spell
Football Klopp salutes Alisson as Karius faces Liverpool exit