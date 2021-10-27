RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG's Herrera reports theft of wallet in Bois de Boulogne

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera had his wallet stolen while driving through the Bois de Boulogne, the sprawling Paris park notorious for prostitution, multiple sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

A PSG player contacted police around 20h00 (1800GMT) from a road beside the Bois to report the "theft of his wallet from his car", Le Point weekly reported.

Sources later confirmed the identity of the player as the Spanish international.

"There was no violence," one of the player's entourage told AFP.

Herrera had attended a club-related function at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium nearby and was on his way home, the same source explained.

"At a traffic light somebody got into the car and grabbed his wallet and phone.

"Ander Herrera told them 'I'll give you 200 euros but give me back my wallet and phone' and dropped the person off a little further away and rang the police," the member of Herrera's close circle continued.

The fact that Herrera chose to contact the police rather than cover it up discounted any notion he was in the area for improper reasons.

"The aim of his call was to get this person arrested and to stop it happening again," the source said.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Referee Somo: Dancing referee goes global as Djibril Cisse posts him on Instagram

Referee Somo: Dancing referee goes global as Djibril Cisse posts him on Instagram

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS

Valbuena felt 'in danger' over sex tape, Benzema trial hears

French football player Mathieu Valbuena (R), involved in a 'sex tape case', addresses media representatives next to lawyer Paul Albert Iweins (C) inside a court Creator: Thomas SAMSON