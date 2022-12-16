PULSE LIST: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

Fashion and football have always had quite an enviable relationship, as it has with other sports anyway.

In as much as football athletes are primarily tasked with the business of consistently impressing on the pitch, there's always one eye and how these star athletes fare elsewhere with regards to their lifestyle.

From luxurious clothing to exotic trips and experiences, with some of these stars commanding hefty wages all across Europe and even beyond, it's not really hard to see them reflect this through their outfits and lifestyle all around.

Pulse Sports reviews the best-dressed African footballers of 2022.

Only two Super Eagles stars make it to the list, but the likes of Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Moroccan stars are certainly not left out as well.

#10 Andre Ayew

Black stars of Ghana captain Andre Ayew has always been one of the most active African National team captains on social media.

The 32-year-old Al Sadd forward is one of the most talented Ghanaian players of all time and was also instrumental in helping Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar at Nigeria's expense.

However, even after exiting his prime, Ayew has still been impressive with his fits off the pitch, having a knack for studs as well as designer outfits. He's probably the most fashionable Ghanaian footballer currently active going by his post on his official social media pages.

#9 Mario Lemina

The 29-year-old Nice midfielder is also an active social media user. The Gabonese star never fails to remind us what he's capable of on his Instagram when he decides to show off.

Lemina is an embodiment of simplicity and class steady rocking designers coupled with his flair for different haircuts from tinted buzz trims to even braids.

#8 Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis' move from Watford to Nottingham Forest this summer might not have gone according to plan so far, but that doesn't take away his immense efforts for the Bees last season.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria striker brought the drip game to us this year from solid colour combinations to sleek matching pants constantly signaling summer's rise.

Dennis passed the drip check on multiple occasions and he's easily one of the most handsome Super Eagles players of all time.

#7 Frank Zambo Anguissa

Napoli's midfield powerhouse Zambo Anguissa has obviously been staking his claim for the 'Sexiest African footballer alive', having undergone a massive upgrade with regards to his looks and style.

Anguissa is Cameroon's real bad boy in every sense, from the sleek tattoos to the full-blown dreads and a ripped body. He certainly has the tools of a real charmer both on and off the pitch.

Anguissa goes extremely hard each time he drips, maybe even aggressively in some ways as his playing style has looked for the majority of his career but the 27-year-old Cameroonian did not hold back this year rocking big boots as well as designer denim sets.

#6 Alex Iwobi

Everton star Alex Iwobi is the only other Super Eagles star that makes it to the list.

The 26-year-old midfielder helped Everton avoid relegation last season and has been the Toffees' best player this season creating 5 assists and scoring 1 goal in 15 starts for Frank Lampard's side.

Iwobi's style is far from sophisticated but effortless even as he always understands the assignment, with a huge knack for exotic jewellery.

He's one of the most active Super Eagles players on social media, often showing off his workout routines as well as modeling for clothing brands in the UK.

#5 Ilaix Moriba

As a 19-year-old starlet Ilaix Moriba has always ambition on the pitch, having taken a huge step in exiting his boyhood club Barcelona in search of first-team football.

Moriba is currently on loan at Valencia from RB Leipzig and hasn't fared bad at all this season.

The Guinean youngster still has loads of year under his belt to develop into one of Africa's finest midfielders of hisn generation but isn't certainly taking his time with his style off the pitch.

Even though he's literally been serving us with loads of Gen Z vibes, he knows it's his time and has never been scared to join in on trendy outfits as well as attending international fashion shows when he can.

#4 Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo is the second Cameroonian appearing on this list - says a lot about the Indomitable Lions team perhaps.

The 23-year-old forward plies his trade with the Premier League's giant slayers Brentford FC and recently got his chance to represent Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting in all their group-stage matches.

However, Mbeumo has also been a serious dripper off the pitch rocking a variety of casual fits that basically give off the 'perfect gentleman' vibes. It's no wonder there's an army of ladies always constantly drooling over his pictures on Instagram.

#3 Said Benrahma

To begin with, Benrahma's drip is hard. No....it's actually hard, like really solid.

The 26-year-old Algerian attacker plies his trade with London club West Ham and produced some special moments for the Hammers last season.

This season though has looked a different story on the pitch, but not off it.

But really, we need to acknowledge this man's drip. It's serious and the same time super cool.

Benrahma isn't West Ham's poster boy but in that drip category, it would only be wise to just leave it for the Algerian star.

He's impressed most times when he steps out and surprisingly, he's rarely seen with blings on his neck like most football stars.

Effortlessly slaying in his drip, at least from what we can see on his Instagram.

#2 Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting has endured an incredible level of success as far as club football is concerned.

The former PSG striker helped Cameroon secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and had been in glittering form for the Bavarians this season before the World Cup began in November.

However, for a player who has previously been based in Paris, it's no surprise his fashion style tells a thing or two with his appearance off the pitch. Chuopo-Moting really impressed with his drip game in 2022 even as often we saw him normally do, whether if it was with his wife or in his own zone.

#1 Achraf Hakimi

As far as African footballers are concerned, Achraf Hakimi is the ultimate fashion icon of 2022.

The 24-year-old wingback has been a constant menace both on the pitch and on social media.

The Moroccan international is one of the most influential African footballers that are active constantly racking up engagements on his social media pages.

Hakimi was also a member of Morocco's historical tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his side to reach the semi-finals of football's showpiece where they fell to a defeat at the hands of the defending champions France.

Regardless, he no doubt made Africans across the globe proud with his stellar showing for Morocco in Qatar.

The PSG star is a social butterfly that oozes class with his outfits. No matter the occasion or venue, Hakimi always understands the assignment. The ultimate 'Gen Z of all Gen Z footballers.

Hakimi is no doubt loving life in Paris and it's no surprise to see him drip steady in a city that has been known to be 'the home of fashion'.

The best wingback in Africa certainly served us the best drip game of 2022. Ladies and Gentlemen, give it up for the most fashionable African footballer of the year - Achraf Hakimi.

