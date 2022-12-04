RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pulse of the Day: How Dumfries and Messi showed President Joe Biden it's football, not soccer

Izuchukwu Akawor

The knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup started with two soccer teams booking their tickets back home.

Xinhua
Xinhua

US President, Joe Biden, made a statement before the United States Soccer team stepped out on the pitch to lock horns with the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday.

President Joe Biden before the game against the Netherlands. AFP
President Joe Biden before the game against the Netherlands. AFP

Showing support for the players, President Biden said;

"It's called Soccer, go USA, you guys are going to do it."

But after 90 minutes of play at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, it was the Soccer nation who booked their flight tickets back home to the States.

Two fantastic first-half goals and another in the second half, inspired by Inter Milan's superb wingback, Denzel Dumfries, propelled the football nation of the Netherlands into the last eight following a 3-1 win.

The first two goals, scored by Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were as identical as the build-up to the chances that led to them.

But the third, two excellent wingbacks linking up as Blind turned supplier for Dumfries.

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring the Netherlands third goal against USA AFP
Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring the Netherlands third goal against USA AFP

By the way, it wasn't all sailing for the Oranje, though. The USA did make it an interesting watch indeed.

Before Dumfries buried the game, Haji Wright and Captain America combined to pull a goal back with 14 minutes left to play.

This goal from Haji Wright gave the USA hope but it wasn't enough. AFP
This goal from Haji Wright gave the USA hope but it wasn't enough. AFP

The game became tense at this moment as the soccer nation searched for that elusive equaliser.

However, the hope was extinguished quickly when Blind and Dumfries sealed the deal five minutes later to put the Netherlands through to the next round.

At the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, another soccer nation was forced to bite the dust as Australia fell to Argentina.

Known as the Socceroos, the Australians put up a gallant fight, it has to be said but were against an Albiceleste team backed by a footballing genius, Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi played his 1000th career game and put on a show against Australia AFP
Lionel Messi played his 1000th career game and put on a show against Australia AFP

Playing in his 1000th game, Messi put on a show, scoring one as Argentina set up a tantalising quarter-final battle against the Netherlands with a 2-1 win.

Julian Alvarez scored the other goal for Argentina, while Enzo Fernandez's deflected effort late on almost helped an inspired Australian side to glory.

But in the end, it was another day for football to win, leaving Soccer nations with things to ponder.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

