RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pulse of The Day: Chief Security Officer Koulibably inspires fantastic Teranga Lions

Izuchukwu Akawor

Matchday 9 was all about African champions Senegal and that impressive performance against Ecuador

Captain fantastic Koulibaly celebrates.
Captain fantastic Koulibaly celebrates.

Four more teams joined already-qualified France and Brazil to book their spots in the knockout party on matchday nine on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The quartet, the Netherlands, USA, England and Senegal became the latest countries to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal showing they are truly Africa's champions and the best.
Senegal showing they are truly Africa's champions and the best. AFP

Nine goals were scored across four matches in Groups A and B, it's the least productive day at the ongoing World Cup, with an average of 2.25 goals per game.

But the day belonged to African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, who are the first African side to seal their passage to the round of 16.

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is fondly referred to as the 'Chief security officer' at his new club, Chelsea in the Premier League.

Kalidou Koulibaly scores the decisive winner against Ecuador.
Kalidou Koulibaly scores the decisive winner against Ecuador. AFP

But while things haven't really sailed at Stamford Bridge since he move, the 31-year-old remains a leader for his nation, Senegal.

On Tuesday, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Koulibaly opened another chapter as the leader of the Teranga Lions.

Going into the 2022 World Cup, the towering centre-back had never scored a goal in 45 caps for the Lions of Teranga.

Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland
Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland Pulse Nigeria

That has changed in Qatar after he fired the African champions to knockout stages of the competition for he second time in their history.

Koulibaly was the hero as Senegal defeated a stubborn Ecuador 2-1 to join finish second behind the Netherlands in Group A.

Senegal has shown other African countries the way.
Senegal has shown other African countries the way. AFP

His goal yesterday arrived three minutes after Moises Caicedo had cancelled Ismaila Sarr's first-half opener for the Lions. It was his first goal for his country and what a time and place to get it.

In leading his nation once again from the front, the Chief Security officer is the for Day nine at the FIFA World Cup.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group fixtures, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, final fixtures

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fixtures

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

    FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

  • Saudi Arabi team denies rumors of Rolls Royce gift following famous win against Argentina

    'We weren't gifted any Rolls Royce' - Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages