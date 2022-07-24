Morocco chop real breakfast, Barcelona vs Real Madrid ends in blows

Morocco's defeat in the WAFCON final, Barcelona and Real Madrid's literal head-to-head clash in the US and of course, the arrival of a 'saviour' in Arsenal.

Deserved heartbreak for Morocco in the WAFCON final

I had to start with the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between the host, Morocco and South Africa.

As a Nigerian, you should be able to tell how I felt watching Morocco lose on Saturday night to South Africa.

After sending Nigeria's Super Falcons out of the competition in the most agonising manner, ending the quest for a 10th WAFCON title, last night's defeat was filling indeed.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana became only the third nation in Africa to lift the coveted Women’s title after Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea following a deserved 2-1 win over the Atlas Lionesses.

With every Moroccan watching, Hildah Magaia scored two second-half goals to help South Africa withstand a late onslaught from the host to make their country and Nigerians proud in Rabat.

Barcelona and Real Madrid end El Clasico in blows

The first El Clasico of the season saw archrivals Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Barcelona defeated Real by a narrow 1-0, with new signing Raphinha showing his quality again with a ferocious winner from outside the box.

It was the second goal in as many games for the Brazilian, who also has two assists to his name.

However, while Barca may have won, both clubs laid down a marker with what fans can expect heading into the season.

The game was more than a friendly one as players from both teams came to blows toward the end of the first half.

Sergio Busquets and Rodrygo started the interesting altercation, while Araujo and Antonio Rudiger added the needed pepper and seasoning.

However, former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, decided to be the peacemaker when he came in to remind the players it was just a friendly.

Fans of the two teams, surely, can't wait for the next El Clasico, especially the Catalans, who are looking to win back the La Liga title.

Arsenal enjoying the redeeming influence of a Jesus

If there is one team on a high in confidence at the moment, it is the North London side, Arsenal.

The Emirates club is looking well-oiled after taking city rivals, Chelsea, to the cleaners on Sunday.

Arsenal proved too hot for Thomas Tuchel and his Blues after a 4-0 thrashing in Orlando.

New signing, Gabriel Jesus scored his third goal of the pre-season to continue his brilliant start to life for the Gunners.

Other scorers for Arsenal were Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga.