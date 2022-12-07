RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Izuchukwu Akawor

Two matches, one hat-trick, seven goals, one granddaddy record broken and more - Roja That.

Hakimi gets a special kiss from his mother.
Hakimi gets a special kiss from his mother.

The round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an excellent climax, leaving the best for the last.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium witnessed one of the games of the tournament as Portugal sent a message of intent in more than one way on Tuesday night.

Fernando Santos speaking to Ronaldo before he came on against Switzerland.
Fernando Santos speaking to Ronaldo before he came on against Switzerland. Pulse Nigeria

And for Africa, the Atlas Lions of Morocco kept the flag flying higher after an impressive outing against former champions La Roja of Spain.

Portugal stepped into the quarter-final after an excellent seven-goal thriller against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Portugal has sent a message of intent to other teams in Qatar.
Portugal has sent a message of intent to other teams in Qatar. Pulse Nigeria

The Selecao showed their intent before kick-off when manager Santos made a big call - leaving skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. It was a decision that trended on the internet but proved to be inspiring.

Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos, went on to deliver a man-of-the-match performance with the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo did play 16 minutes after coming on late for Ramos.
Ronaldo did play 16 minutes after coming on late for Ramos. Pulse Nigeria

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for his first goal in the 17th minute before adding two more in the second half. He also picked up an assist for another goal before leaving the pitch for his captain, Ronaldo, with 16 minutes left to play.

Another solid decision by Santos was giving Diogo Dalot a start ahead of Cancelo, with the Manchester United defender repaying his manager's fate with an assured performance which saw him pick up an assist, too.

Ramos was the star of the night after he scored three goals and assisted another for Portugal.
Ramos was the star of the night after he scored three goals and assisted another for Portugal. Pulse Nigeria

It ended 6-1 in favour of the Selecao, who will now take on the Pulse of The Day stars, Morocco.

Famous commentator, Peter Drury, came up with that line after Pepe doubled Portugal's lead against Switzerland.

The veteran centre-back towered above everyone to head home the second goal of the day to put the Selecao 2-0 up at the break.

Pepe is now the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
Pepe is now the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

Drury described the 39-year-old as the "granddaddy of the all" as Pepe went wild in celebration.

Pepe's goal was a historic moment at the FIFA World Cup as he became the oldest scorer at the knockout stage taking over from an African giant, Roger Miller of Cameroon.

Now, call me biased but Morocco's passage to the quarter-final was and is the Pulse of the Day moment on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech (left) and Achraf Hakimi (right) of celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022.
Hakim Ziyech (left) and Achraf Hakimi (right) of celebrate victory after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

The Atlas Lions are the only African country left in Qatar and they are superbly repping the continent.

Morocco went all the way to extra time against one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup, Spain, after a goalless affair in regulation time.

Morocco celebrating knocking out Spain
Morocco celebrating knocking out Spain Pulse Nigeria

For 90 minutes, the Lions didn't look out of place nor did they in the extra time as the game went into a penalty shootout.

Spain-based goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, proved why he's the best in the LaLiga as he stole the show in the shootout.

Yassine Bounou was the star of the shootout.
Yassine Bounou was the star of the shootout. Pulse Nigeria

The Sevilla goalkeeper made three saves before teammate, Achraf Hakimi came up to the plate to seal the seal with the most audacious kick, a panenka.

It was a great moment for Morocco, who reach the last eight for the first time, and will now take on goal-hungry Portugal next.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

