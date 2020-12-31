In the sporting world, there were lots of events, although the Coronavirus pandemic pulled the breaks on some major competitions.

In terms of specifics, the 2020 Olympic Games was postponed, while Euro 2020 was also pushed forward to 2021.

But despite the excesses of the pandemic, some sporting disciplines still prevailed and some athletes managed to break some records.

As we draw the curtains down on the year, here are the top five sports records that were broken in 2020:

1. Lionel Messi breaks La Liga assist record

AFP

Barcelona may have gone trophy-less in the 2019-20 season, but Lionel Messi enjoyed a productive year on a personal level.

The Argentina captain finished the season with 21 assists in La Liga, breaking the record for most assists in the Spanish topflight in a single season.

The previous assist record in La Liga was held by Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Xavi, who had recorded 20 assists a decade ago. However, Messi has now overtaken the former Spain international to become the player to have registered the most assists in a single La Liga season.

2. Mo Farah breaks one-hour world record

Mo Farah Reuters

British long-distance runner Mo Farah chalked the first world record of his career when he broke Haile Gebrselassie’s one-hour marathon record.

The 37-year-old ran 21,330m at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels, bettering the record of 21,285m set by Haile Gebrselassie in 2007.

Mo Farah, therefore, joined an exclusive list, including Paavo Nurmi, Emil Zatopek, Ron Clarke and Gebrselassie, who previously held the one-hour record.

3. Lewis Hamilton breaks record for most F1 Grand Prix wins

Peter J Fox

In October, Lewis Hamilton etched his name in the history of Formula One after breaking the record for most wins in the sport.

The British racer’s win of the Portuguese Grand Prix was his 92nd Grand Prix victory in Formula One.

He, therefore, overtook racing legend Michael Schumacher, who previously boasted a record 91 FI wins.

4. Kevin De Brunye equals Premier League assist record

POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

The year 2020 also saw Kevin De Brunye equal the overall tally of assists for a single Premier League season.

The Manchester City midfielder registered 20 assists in the 2019-20 season and match the record set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 campaign.

There was some controversy over whether De Brunye had actually registered more assists than Henry, as one of the Belgian’s “assists” during the season was discounted. Should that have been counted, he would have been the outright record assist holder for a single season in the Premier League.

5. Bruno Fernandes’s goal involvement record in Premier League

POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Bruno Fernandes also broke a Premier League record for most goal involvements following his double against Everton in November.

The Portugal international has had a flying start to life at Manchester United, having joined the Red Devils in January.

Fernandes scored twice against Everton in a Premier League game in November and also set up Edinson Cavani, as United won 3-1. This return made him the player with the most goal involvements (15) in their first 10 away games in the history of the Premier League.