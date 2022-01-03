Pulse Picks: 6 sad moments in sports for the year 2021

However, not everything goes according to plan and we’re sometimes forced to deal with some unforeseen circumstances.

2021 has had its ups and downs, with the Coronavirus pandemic making it more difficult for athletes.

Pulse Sports brings you six of the sad moments that we experienced in sports this year:

Christian Eriksen collapsing during Euros

In June, the whole world offered prayers for Christian Eriksen after he fell unconscious during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at Parken Stadium.

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor. The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

It was later disclosed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, after which he went under the knife at a hospital in Copenhagen. The playmaker has since been discharged but the moment was one of the saddest in sports this year.

Egyptian coach dies while celebrating

Another sad moment that occurred in 2021 was when Egyptian coach Adham El-Selhadar died while celebrating a late winner by his team.

El Magd scored a 92nd-minute winner to claim victory over rivals El Zarqa in the second division of Egyptian football.

However, while celebrating, the coach suffered a heart attack and passed away after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Hearts of Oak suffer 6-1 thrashing in CAF Champions League

Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak were booted out of the CAF Champions League after being battered by Wydad Athletic Club.

The Moroccan side recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over the Phobians to qualify for the group stages of the competition with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Many expected Hearts to do well in Africa after winning the double last season, however, Samuel Boadu and his side, were given a reality check.

Raphael Dwamena suffering setback with heart condition

In October, many Ghanaians were downcast after striker Raphael Dwamena suffered a setback following another heart-related scare.

The 26-year-old collapsed during an Austrian cup game and was rushed to the hospital, leading to the match against Hartberg being called off.

Although he recovered and was in stable condition, his club BW Linz released him in December due to his recurrent heart condition.

Aminata Diallo falsely accused of hiring thugs to beat up her teammate

In November, PSG and France women’s footballer Aminata Diallo was arrested by the Police after being accused of hiring masked men to attack her teammate in order to get more playing time.

It became a big issue and she was widely basterdised based on the reports carried by several European portals.

However, Diallo was later released from police custody without charge, by which time her name had already been tarnished by the false accusations.

De Brunye in tears after horrific injury in Champions League final

Another sad moment in sport in 2021 was when Kevin De Brunye left the pitch in tears during the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

The midfielder was involved in a nasty clash of heads with Antonio Rudiger and couldn’t continue, with Manchester City 1-0 down at the time.