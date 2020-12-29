There are times when fans feel downhearted, especially when some unforeseen events happen during a game or to an athlete.

The year 2020 has had its ups and downs and it was made even worse by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Below are seven of the sad moments in sports that we experienced in 2020:

Maradona’s death

Diego Maradona (La Liga) La Liga

In November, the football world was sent into a state of mourning following the demise of Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian legend died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Maradona was one of football’s most revered personalities, having enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned almost two decades.

Ashanti Gold exits CAF Confederations Cup at prelims stage

Ashanti Gold

Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC suffered an early exit from the CAF Confederations Cup after losing to Burkinabe side Salitas FC.

The Miners drew 0-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, but lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

The result saw Ashanti Gold exit the Confederations Cup at the first preliminary stage.

Playing football without fans due to COVID-19

undefined ANP Foto: ANP/AFP

Another sad moment in 2020 was the suspension of football worldwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All the major European league, including the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga, were suspended in the second half of the season.

When all these leagues eventually returned from the COVID-19-enforced break, teams had to play without fans. For a sport that is known to always have thousands inside the stadium, playing without fans was weird.

Euro 2020 and Olympic Games postponed

undefined AFP

In another dull moment of the year, some major sporting events were also postponed due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Euro 2020 tournament which was supposed to take place in June was postponed to next year as a result of the pandemic.

Also, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was postponed for the same reason. It is so clear that the pandemic really affected the sporting calendar.

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

undefined GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Foto: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

In January, the sporting world, especially loves of the NBA, were sent into a state of mourning following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died alongside his daughter Gianna, and seven others after being involved in a deadly helicopter crash.

The NBA legend’s death came as a shock to everyone, with tributes pouring in from far and near.

The Undertaker retires from WWE

The Undertaker

Wrestler Mark William Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, officially retired from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in June.

He said despite flirting with the idea of retirement in the past, he is now finally at peace to call it a quit.

The Undertaker has been into wrestling for over three decades, having started his career with the WWE in 1989.

Roger Mayweather passes away

Roger Mayweather

In March, boxing lost a great following news that Roger Miller, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather, had passed away.

Roger died at the age of 58, having had his time as a boxing hall of famer and retiring as a two-time world champion.

After a successful boxing career, he became a trainer for many years before his demise.