PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

Here are 10 of the biggest transfers involving African players, taking into account factors such as transfer fee, the magnitude of the move and the impact at the club so far.

10. Sadiq Umar

On September 1 2022, Real Sociedad splashed €20 million to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar from Almeria.

The lanky striker had scored twice in his first three games of the season for newly-promoted Almeria which prompted Sociedad to sign him as a replacement for the departed Alexander Isak.

Sadiq introduced himself to his new fans with a stellar debut, coming off the bench to score the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he would pick up a season-ending injury in his next league game against Getafe which is why he is not further up this list.

9. Nayef Aguerd

On July 1, 2022, Nayef Aguerd became the fourth most expensive player in West Ham’s history after the club splashed €35 million to sign him from French club Stade Rennais.

The Moroccan defender injured his ankle in a pre-season friendly against Rangers which kept him out for the next three months.

The 26-year-old centre-back would have to wait till October to make his competitive debut for West Ham and only played four games for the club before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

8. Raphael Onyedika

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika was signed by Club Brugge from Midtjylland for €10 million on August 28, 2022.

The 21-year-old has taken to life in Belgium like a duck to water with 17 appearances so far, playing every game he’s been available for his new club.

Onyedika is only four months into his five-year contract with Club Brugge but is already a bargain signing and the club can be expected to make a profit on their €10 million investment.

7. Sebastien Haller

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller joined Borussia Dortmund for €31 million in July after having an incredible 2021/22 season with Ajax.

However, on July 18, just 12 days after his signing, Haller withdrew from the club's pre-season training camp in Switzerland after a tumour was found in his testicle.

The 28-year-old has been receiving treatment for cancer ever since and is still yet to make his debut for his new club.

6. Joe Aribo

An impressive 2021/22 season with Rangers saw Southampton come calling for Nigerian international Joe Aribo in the summer transfer window.

The English club paid €7.1 million to bring Aribo to the South Coast which was certainly a bargain considering the outrageous transfer fees in today’s market.

The 26-year-old has since scored twice in 17 games for his new club and has shown flashes of his ability despite not yet finding the required consistency to be a hit signing yet.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed by Chelsea on transfer deadline day for €12 million in a shock move particularly because of his very recent history with Arsenal, the eternal rivals of his new club.

The 33-year-old was thought to be past his best when he left the Emirates Stadium but a short spell at Barcelona revived his reputation and cause Chelsea to splash the cash.

He has since failed to hit the expected heights and returned three goals in 13 games across all competitions for his new employers.

4. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey was another Rangers alumni who got a big move last summer off the back of a stellar season, Ajax paid €23 million for his services.

The Nigerian left-sided defender was brought in to be a direct replacement for the departed Lisandro Martinez and has had a mixed time in Amsterdam so far.

Bassey has been a mainstay for Ajax so far this season with 19 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and producing four assists in the famous red and white.

A stellar defensive display in the Champions League against Liverpool at Anfield is the highlight of his season so far which offers promise for more to come.

3. Franck Kessie

Ivorian midfield stalwart, Franck Kessie left AC Milan as a free agent last summer and had a wide array of Europe’s elite clubs after him and he chose to join FC Barcelona.

Who can blame him for choosing to play for a club with such quality, pedigree and history but the problem is he is barely playing.

The 26-year-old has since played 13 games for his new club, with only five starts but it still does not take away from the magnitude of the move as he is the only African player in the Barcelona first team at the moment.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly

Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly formed a huge reputation in Napoli which prompted Chelsea to drop €38 million for him last summer in the hopes that he would solve their defensive problems.

The 31-year-old has not been the solid rock Chelsea hoped for but he’s still managed 18 appearances for Chelsea before the World Cup break, making him a regular.

His 2022 World Cup displays for Senegal would also instil hope in the Chelsea faithful that their big-money centre-back will eventually come good.

1. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane’s transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer is not only the biggest African transfer but arguably the biggest in the world.

The reigning African footballer of the year and second-best player in the world according to the Ballon d’Or switching clubs will always be a big deal.

Bayern Munich paid €32 million to sign the 30-year-old winger who had just one year left on his Liverpool contract.