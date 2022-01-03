Pulse Picks: Top 11 Ghanaian football transfers of 2021

There’s a third category of footballers who usually prefer to move just to take on different challenges. Whatever their reasons may be, there were lots of transfers involving Ghanaian players in 2021.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew left Championship outfit Swansea City to join Qatari giants Al Sadd. Kamaldeen Sulemana also joined Stade Rennes from Nordsjaelland, while teenager Felix Afena-Gyan moved from EurAfrica FC to AS Roma.

As the year draws to a close, Pulse Sports brings you the top 11 Ghanaian football transfers of 2021:

Felix Afena Gyan – EurAfrica FC to AS Roma

Pulse Ghana

When the year began, Felix Afen-Gyan was a high school kid playing for EurAfrica FC in Ghana. However, a few months later he was on a plane to AS Roma after being scouted by football agent Oliver Arthur.

The 18-year-old joined Roma’s youth team in January and immediately established himself as a prolific goal scorer.

In September, Afena-Gyan was invited by Jose Mourinho to train with the Roma first team. A month later he made his Serie A debut for the club and scored a double against Genoa in November to become the youngest player to score in the Italian topflight since 2003.

Kevin-Prince Boateng - Free agent to Hertha Berlin

Pulse Ghana

Kevin-Prince Boateng officially completed a move back to the Bundesliga after joining his Hertha Berlin in June.

The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza a few weeks earlier.

He started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006. The midfielder left the club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe, before sealing a return.

Andre Ayew - Free agent to Al Sadd

Pulse Ghana

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd in July after reaching an agreement with the Qatari giants.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

The 31-year-old, however, did not have to wait for long to attract interest, with Al Sadd signing him on a two-year deal that comes with a reported $220,000 per month salary.

Baba Rahman - Chelsea to Reading FC (loan)

Pulse Ghana

Abdul Baba Rahman extended his contract with Chelsea in late August and was immediately loaned out to the Championship outfit for the next 12 months.

The left-back would hope to get enough playing time at Reading, having spent last season at Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Nordsjaelland to Stade Rennes

Pulse Ghana

Kamaldeen Sulememana became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager following his move to Stade Rennes

The 19-year-old moved from Nordsjaelland to Rennes in July in a deal worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

The Ligue 1 side is said to have beaten off competition from Manchester United, Ajax and Liverpool to sign Kamaldeen.

Christian Atsu - Free agent to Al Raed

Pulse Ghana

Christian Atsu also completed a shock move to Saudi Arabian side Al Raed on a free transfer after leaving Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old’s move to Asia ended his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

Gladson Awako - Great Olympics to Hearts of Oak

Pulse Ghana

Following several weeks of speculation, Hearts of Oak finally announced the signing of Gladson Awako from rivals Great Olympics in August.

Awako has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the domestic scene two years ago and would hope to help the Phobians as they prepare to play in the CAF Champions League.s

John Boye - Metz to Al Fayha

Ghana defender John Boye completed a move from Ligue 1 side Metz to Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha on transfer deadline day.

The centre-back was bent leaving the Ligue 1 side and subsequently put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Al Fayha, with an option for another year.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom - Gornik Zabrze to Beitar Jerusalem

Pulse Ghana

Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom was also on the move after signing for Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.

The 28-year-old joined the club in July on a one-year contract after parting ways with Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

Gideon Mensah - Red Bull Salzburg to Bordeaux

Pulse Ghana

In August, Gideon Mensah completed his move from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The left-back joined Bordeaux on a one-year loan spell with a buy option that can be activated by the French side.

Majeed Ashimeru - St Gallen to Anderlecht

Pulse Ghana

Ghana star Majeed Ashimeru also secured a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in the just-ended transfer window.