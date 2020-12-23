The 29-year-old enjoyed an eventful year which saw him chalk a number of successes at both club and international level.

For a player whose career took a drastic nosedive just about 24 months ago, his rise has been absolutely remarkable.

Here are five of Jordan Ayew’s biggest moments in the year 2020:

Winning SWAG Footballer of the Year

Jordan Ayew was adjudged SWAG Footballer of the Year

In October, Jordan Ayew was crowned Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Footballer of the Year following a stellar campaign with Crystal Palace.

Jordan ended last season as the club’s best player and top scorer, having also been Ghana’s highest scorer at the 2019 AFCON.

The 29-year-old, therefore, saw off stiff competition from international teammates Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey to win the coveted award.

Captaining the Black Stars

Jordan Ayew captained the Black Stars in Sudan

One of the top moments for Jordan Ayew in 2020 was when he was made stand-in captain during Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

With all three of Ghana’s skippers – Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori – ruled out of the game through injury and suspension, Jordan was handed the armband.

Despite the Black Stars losing the game 1-0 to Sudan, it remains a proud moment in the international career of the Crystal Palace striker.

Becoming Ghana’s all-time top scorer in Premier League

Jordan Ayew became Ghana's all-time top scorer in the Premier League POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

Again, this year saw Jordan Ayew rose to become Ghana’s all-time top-scorer in the English Premier League.

The Crystal Palace forward started the season trailing the legendary Tony Yeboah’s 24 goals in the English topflight.

However, he scored nine goals in the course of the season to surpass Yeboah’s tally. Jordan currently has 26 goals in the Premier League.

Emerging as Crystal Palace Player of the Season

Jordan Ayew was voted Crystal Palace Player of the Year

Another top moment for Jordan Ayew this year was when he was voted Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season.

The striker ended the season as the club’s top scorer with nine goals and two assists, as the club stayed afloat in the Premier League.

For his reward, he swept three awards at the club’s end of year awards gala, including winning the Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Winning Crystal Palace goal of the Season

Jordan Ayew recounts scored a wonder goal against West Ham United

Jordan Ayew also saw his goal against West Ham United voted as Crystal Palace’s Goal of the Season.

Jordan scored a mesmerizing goal during Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over the Hammers in December.

With the game tied at 1-1, the Ghanaian produced a moment of magic by weaving his way through the West Ham defence before chipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

He dribbled past three players, before successfully executing an audacious Zidane-esque turn to go past two other defenders, on his way to scoring a cheeky winner for Crystal Palace.

The goal was subsequently adjudged Crystal Palace Goal of the Season, as well as Amazon Prime’s Premier League goal of the season.