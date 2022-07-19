Football Transfer News live updates

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jidechi Chidiezie

Welcome To Our Transfer News Live-blog: Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal is a 'here we go'. Osimhen to Bayern is not yet a thing, Napoli says. Ronaldo in Ten Hag's plans.

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
1️⃣ Joba Ogunwale wonders why Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis is still stuck at the Vicarage Road almost two months into the transfer window. READ MORE ON THIS.

2️⃣ Solace Chukwu thinks that Koulibaly's sale to Chelsea is Victor Osimhen's cue to leave Napoli this summer. READ MORE ON THIS.

3️⃣ David Ben gives an update on how many clubs have turned down Cristiano Ronaldo, so far. READ MORE ON THIS.

4️⃣ "€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth," Tunde Young tears down Chelsea's decision to buy Koulibaly. READ MORE ON THIS.

Emmanuel Dennis was ranked at #7 on the very first PulseSPORTS30 Pulse Nigeria

Something for Arsenal's rivals in the white side of London

Let's bring you a quick recap from yesterday's major stories:

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko is nearing an Arsenal switch from fellow Premier League side Manchester City.
  • Napoli are yet to progress on any transfer discussions with Bayern Munich for Victor Osimhen. FULL STORY.
  • Borussia Dortmund's summer signing Sebastien Haller, has been forced to leave the club's pre-season camp. FULL STORY.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is on my plans, Erik Ten Hag says. FULL STORY.
  • Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has been left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp. FULL STORY.
Oleksandr Zinchenko IMAGO/Action Plus

Good Morning!

Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

It's been a long day. Let's wrap it up here and pick it up tomorrow morning.

Have a great night's rest.

Ciao! 🙋‍♂️

Erik Ten Hag looks happy to officially start his Manchester United reign. AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season.”

“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”.

Well, the man in-charge, Erik Ten Hag, has spoken.

Victor Osimhen to Bayern Munich?

Well, do you often prefer good news first, or bad news first? 😬

Join this poll, have your say.

Let's know what you'd rather have. 📊

According to reports, there’s an agreement between Arsenal and Manchester City since Friday. Talks still ongoing on personal terms for Oleksandr Zinchenko - the clubs want final decision within this week. 🟡🔵

Stop spreading rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo says 😡

Editor Izuchukwu Akawor brings you some update on the Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich situation. READ MORE ON THIS.

Dear Red Devils.

Here the update on Lisandro Martinez you were waiting for 👀

AS Roma have agreed a deal in principle with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala to join the club on a 3-year deal as a free agent. Roma boss Jose Mourinho reportedly played a key role in convincing Dybala to make the move.

Paolo Dybala Imago

Here's a quick roundup of some of the biggest stories from the weekend.

  • Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is in Netherlands to sign a contract with Ajax valid until June 2026 with an option for further season. FULL STORY.
  • Barcelona announce signing of Robert Lewandowski. FULL STORY.
  • Bayern Munich became the 5th club this summer, to reject signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. FULL STORY.
  • Barcelona are leading the chase to sign 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.
  • Juventus beat Monaco to the signing of red-hot 15-year-old Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena. FULL STORY.

Good Morning!

Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

