Qatar 2022: Best African team performances at the World Cup

With another World Cup less than 11 days away, Pulse Sports take a look at some of the greatest African teams in previous World Cups.

Algeria (1982)

Algeria are one of the few African countries that have represented the continent at multiple World Cups. However, their best performance to date remains the 1982 World Cup.

The edition, which Spain hosted, saw Algeria get knocked out in the first round, not because they were poor but because of the biggest robbery in World Cup history.

Algeria were drawn alongside Chile, Austria, and Germany in their group. The Desert Warriors started their campaign with one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, defeating Germany 2-1.

Germany were the reigning European Champions and had qualified for the tournament, winning all their eight qualifiers.

However, Algeria were certainly no respecter of names, as they caused a stunning upset with a 2-1 win.

Algeria could not back up their victory against Germany in their second match against Austria, losing 2-0. However, the two-time African champions responded well in their last game against Chile, winning 3-2 after going three goals up.

However, it turned out that they would regret the two goals they gave up as the biggest robbery in World Cup history happened. Following Algeria's game, Germany played Austria the next day, knowing a win by one or two goals would see them qualify with Austria.

As expected, the Germans defeated their neighbours by just one goal, sending Algeria out in the process. Following the game, there were accusations of match-fixing levelled against Germany and Austria in what has been dubbed the 'Disgrace of Gijon.

Nonetheless, Algeria gained respect for their performance, which saw them become the first African team to win two matches at the World Cup.

Cameroon (1990)

Eight years after Algeria's heroics, Cameroon made African history in Italia 1990. The Indomitable Lions became the first African side to qualify for the quarter-final of the World Cup, and they did it in grand style.

Like Algeria in 1982, Cameroon also caused an upset at the 1990 World Cup. They began their campaign with a 1-0 win over defending champions and Diego Armando Maradona-led Argentina side.

Pulse Nigeria

Although they lost embarrassingly to USSR (4-0), Cameroon bounced back in the third group game, beating Romania 2-1.

Cameroon continued their perfect run in the second round, securing a 2-1 win over Colombia to set up a quarter-final clash against England.

However, it turned out to be their last stop, losing a thrilling 3-2 encounter after extra time. The Indomitable Lions were unlucky in the game as they created numerous chances and were only seven minutes away from securing a semi-final berth.

But two penalties from Gary Lineker turned the tie around for the Three Lions.

Nigeria (1994)

Four years later, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were the next African country to dazzle the World. In their first World Cup, the Super Eagles entertained fans with their brilliant display, even though they crashed out in the second round.

Nigeria started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Bulgaria. The is famously remembered for Rashidi Yekini's celebration after scoring the country's first goal at the World Cup.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles narrowly to Argentina in their second group game before goals from Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi helped them to a 2-0 win over Greece.

The result meant they finished top of their group, setting up a second-round clash against Italy. Nigeria started well, as Emmanuel Amunike put them ahead in the 26th minute. It was looking good for the Super Eagles when Gianfranco Zola was sent off for Italy.

The Super Eagles were one minute away from securing a historic place in the quarter-final until Roberto Baggio broke Nigerian hearts with an equaliser for Italy to send the tie into extra time.

A few minutes into the extra time, the former Juventus popped up again, converting a penalty to hand Nigeria a painful exit.

Senegal 2002

Eight years later, another African nation making its debut at the World Cup gave one of the best performances by an African team at the World Cup.

Senegal qualified for their first World Cup in Korea/Japan and could not have dreamed of a better start. The Teranga Lions caused an opening day upset as they defeated a start-studded France team, the defending champions.

Pulse Nigeria

A goal from Papa Bouba Diop was all Senegal needed to send a message to the rest of the world. Bruno Metsu's men then played 1-1 and 3-3 against Denmark and Senegal, respectively, to set up a second-round clash against Sweden. It looked like Senegal were heading for an exit after Henrik Larsson put Sweden ahead.

However, Henri Camara levelled scores for the Teranga Lions before the former Wigan man scored a golden goal in extra time to send Senegal to their first World Cup quarter-final on their debut.

However, their remarkable journey ended in the quarter-final, as they lost to Turkey via a golden goal from Iihan Mansiz.

Ghana (2010)

A few years after Senegal's feat, Ghana became the latest African country to reach the quarter-final, coincidentally in South Africa.

In what was their second straight World Cup appearance, Ghana started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia before playing a draw against Australia.

Although they lost their final group game against Germany, the Black Stars still qualified for the round of 16 against the USA.

Ghana saw off the challenge of the Americans courtesy of a strike in the extra time from Asamoah Gyan after Landon Donovan had cancelled Kevin-Prince Boateng's opener.

Ghana set up a quarter-final clash against Uruguay and were only one kick away from making history. The Black Stars took the lead through Sulley Muntari, but Diego Forlan's strike sent the tie into extra time.

With the match heading into a penalty shootout, Ghana were awarded a penalty after Luis Suarez handled a goalbound effort on the line.

However, Gyan, Ghana's star in the tournament, sent his kick against the bar, sending the tie into a shootout.