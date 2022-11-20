Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

60, 000 people witnessed a stunning opening ceremony in The Al Bayt Stadium located in the city of Al Khor. The $850million facility built for the World Cup, played host to Hollywood star Morgan Freeman and Korean pop sensation Jung Kook among several others.

AFP

The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion.

Ecuador 2-0 Qatar

Qatar began the tournament hoping to give the home fans a positive result. Set up in a rather defensive 5-3-2 formation the host nation sought to soak up the pressure and hit the Ecuadorians on the break, led by key man, Akran Afif.

Enner Valencia shines for Ecuador

Unfortunately for Qatar, Ecuador had other plans. They spent the early part of the first half creating a lot of chances before Striker Enner Valencia scored twice in the first half, including an expertly taken penalty to hand the host nation an opening day defeat.

AFP