RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor

Some of the changes seem to be weird while some will genuinely resolve some issues, how do you rate these changes?

DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]
DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is fast approaching and there are some changes that have already been discussed and they will come into play when the competition begins.

Recommended articles

Some of the changes seem to be weird while some look to genuinely help solve a puzzle that has been there for long.

The previous rule has allowed only 3 substitutes to come on for every team, but since the pandemic a maximum of five substitutes was introduced.

READ: New offside technology to be used at Qatar World Cup

A replica of the World Cup 2022 ball, the Adidas Al Rihla
A replica of the World Cup 2022 ball, the Adidas Al Rihla AFP

This rule usually helps coaches to have freedom on who to bring on to the pitch as compared to when substitutes used to be three which means you had to gamble as a coach.

This year’s World Cup will have a maximum of five substitutes and in case of extra time there will be an additional substitute. The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will be the first-ever tournament to have five subs on the bench.

During this year’s World Cup, there will be a total of 36 referees and we will be seeing women referees for the first time in a World Cup competition.

Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda, Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan and Stephanie Frappart from France are the lucky women to have been given the opportunity to officiate the matches on the big stage.

History-making Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga gestures during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in Yaounde on Tuesday.
History-making Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga gestures during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in Yaounde on Tuesday. AFP

READ: 15 things to know about women to referee at World Cup, Africa represented

Three female referees will also join them and this is just a rare occasion that will be happening in a men’s World Cup for the very first time.

World Cup squads normally comprise of 23. For this year’s tournament, coaches will be required to name a 26-man squad from which they will use for the whole tournament.

Having 26 players in each squad will be similar to the Euro 2020 when the pandemic first struck. 23 players out of the 26 will appear in matchday squads, leaving out the extra three players.

This policy will allow coaches room to choose a variety of quality players bearing in mind that they could be the ones bringing to their home countries the precious golden trophy.

READ: Details of the 8 stadiums to be used during FIFA World Cup 2022

Some coaches, however, have raised concerns that it will be difficult to manage the bigger squads.

The 2022 World Cup timing could have caused some of the changes and also the Covid-19 pandemic but then how do you rate these changes?

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Who’s better? Ghanaians compare Salisu to Man United signing Lisandro Martinez

    Who’s better? Ghanaians compare Salisu to Man United signing Lisandro Martinez

  • Essien was the pillar of Ghana’s golden generation – Sulley Muntari

    Essien was the pillar of Ghana’s golden generation – Sulley Muntari

  • Gladson Awako: Hearts midfielder named Black Galaxies captain

    Gladson Awako: Hearts midfielder named Black Galaxies captain

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket