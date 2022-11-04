'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

The 22nd edition of the World Cup has so far, seen a controversial build-up, with host nation Qatar, constantly being criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Asides from becoming the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 will become the second World Cup held entirely in Asia 20 years after South Korea and Japan co-hosted the event.

The tournament will kick off on Sunday, November 20 and will run through to Sunday, December 18.

The letter sent by FIFA to the participating federations urges that football should not be "dragged" into ideological or political "battles" and it should not be "handing out moral lessons".

Who and what countries are planning protests?

Australia's squad have released a video urging hosts Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships, and England's Harry Kane alongside nine other captains of European teams will reportedly be wearing 'One Love' armbands at the tournament.

Denmark on their part will wear "toned-down" shirts to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it "does not wish to be visible" in a tournament it claims "has cost thousands of lives".

Paris, and other French cities, are refusing to screen matches in public areas, despite France being the defending champions.

Peaceful protests have also been planned by some players.

What are the contents of FIFA's letter?

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world," read the letter signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.

It adds: "At Fifa, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world. No one people or culture or nation is "better" than any other. This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination.

"And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage. We have the unique occasion and opportunity to welcome and embrace everyone, regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality."