Qatar 2022: Here are all the 21 Technical Team and Backroom staff Ghana is sending to the World Cup

As part of the requirements for the tournament, each team has to present a playing body of 26 players and a technical and backroom staff.

According to reports, Ghana has already presented a provisional list of 55-players to FIFA which will be pruned down to 26 for the tournament.

However, a recent list by shared by popular Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams indicates that the country intends to send a 21-member team as technical advisors and backroom staff to the tournament as well.

The list is headed by Otto Addo, his two deputies in Didi Dramani and George Boateng as well as the Technical Director, Chris Houghton

Check out the full list below