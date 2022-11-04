RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022: Here are all the 21 Technical Team and Backroom staff Ghana is sending to the World Cup

Evans Annang

The Black Stars of Ghana is part of the five (5) African countries that will represent the continent at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Black-Stars-Technical-team
Black-Stars-Technical-team

Ghana will be playing alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the global showpiece.

As part of the requirements for the tournament, each team has to present a playing body of 26 players and a technical and backroom staff.

According to reports, Ghana has already presented a provisional list of 55-players to FIFA which will be pruned down to 26 for the tournament.

However, a recent list by shared by popular Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams indicates that the country intends to send a 21-member team as technical advisors and backroom staff to the tournament as well.

The list is headed by Otto Addo, his two deputies in Didi Dramani and George Boateng as well as the Technical Director, Chris Houghton

Check out the full list below

Technical and backroom staff for the Black Stars
Technical and backroom staff for the Black Stars
Evans Annang

