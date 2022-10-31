Qatar 2022: Here are all the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup

At Qatar 2022, these expectations have been taken up a notch higher with the beautifully designed and technology-savvy stadia.

A total of eight stadiums spread across five different Qatari cities will host 32 teams in 64 matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Check them out below

1 . Lusail Stadium: It will host the final game at Qatar 2022. The Lusail Stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and it’s located in Lusail.

Pulse Ghana

2 . Al Bayt Stadium: This stadium also located in Doha will host the opening game and as well as 8 other games. It has a capacity of 60,000.

Pulse Ghana

3 . Al Janoub Stadium: This 40,000-capacity stadium will host 7 matches

Pulse Ghana

4 . Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium: This is also another 40-capacity stadium located in Al Rayyan and it will host 7 matches

Pulse Ghana

5 . Khalifa International: The Khalifa will host 8 games and it’s also situated in Al Rayyan

Pulse Ghana

6 . Education City Stadium: It will host 5 group matches; one Round of 16 game and quarterfinal game

Pulse Ghana

7 . Stadium 974: It has a 40,000 capacity and it will host 7 games at the Mundial

Pulse Ghana

8 . Al Thumama Stadium: Located in Doha, the capital of Qatar; this exquisite stadium will host 8 games at the World Cup