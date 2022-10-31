However, one thing that also draw people to the World Cup is the architectural designs and planning of the stadia that hosts the games and this won’t be different in this year’s event.
Qatar 2022: Here are all the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup
For many sports enthusiasts, the level of football played at the FIFA World Cup is unmatched in any competition across the world.
At Qatar 2022, these expectations have been taken up a notch higher with the beautifully designed and technology-savvy stadia.
A total of eight stadiums spread across five different Qatari cities will host 32 teams in 64 matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Check them out below
1 . Lusail Stadium: It will host the final game at Qatar 2022. The Lusail Stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and it’s located in Lusail.
2 . Al Bayt Stadium: This stadium also located in Doha will host the opening game and as well as 8 other games. It has a capacity of 60,000.
3 . Al Janoub Stadium: This 40,000-capacity stadium will host 7 matches
4 . Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium: This is also another 40-capacity stadium located in Al Rayyan and it will host 7 matches
5 . Khalifa International: The Khalifa will host 8 games and it’s also situated in Al Rayyan
6 . Education City Stadium: It will host 5 group matches; one Round of 16 game and quarterfinal game
7 . Stadium 974: It has a 40,000 capacity and it will host 7 games at the Mundial
8 . Al Thumama Stadium: Located in Doha, the capital of Qatar; this exquisite stadium will host 8 games at the World Cup
