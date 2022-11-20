Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. It is the first day of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. I'll bring you live updates from the first game between, hosts, Qatar and Ecuador.
Recommended articles
load more
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador Live
-
Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds
-
Infantino's rant was strange but true; Europe has no moral high ground over Qatar