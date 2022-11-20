Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France

The Ballon d'Or winner will be watching the global fiesta from home after he was forced out by an unfortunate injury.

AFP

Benzema confirmed through an emotional statement late Saturday night that he will miss the entire tournament in Qatar.

Speaking on the development, the 34-year-old noted that for the first time in his career, he has been forced to 'give up.'

AFP

"In my life, I have never given up but tonight, I have to think of the team as I have always done," Benzema stated in a statement.

"So, reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great World Cup," he added.

Why did he pull out?

Benzema will not play a part in France's quest to defend their 2018 FIFA World title in Qatar due to an injury he picked up after taking a hit to his left quadriceps.

The French Football Federation confirmed that Benzema was forced to cut short his training with his Les Bleus teammates after feeling pain in the quadriceps.

AFP

He went for an MRI test in Doha where it was then confirmed that the Ballon d'Or winner had injured his femoral right injury and will need at least three weeks to recover.

Benzema took part in full training for the first time on Saturday with his French teammates having arrived at camp struggling with fitness.

AFP