In a photo that has gone viral on social media, a man in an England jersey has placed cans and bottles of beer from each qualified country.
Man assembles local beers from 32 World Cup teams, Ghana ably represented
A football fan has assembled beers from Ghana and all the other 31 teams that’ll be participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Interestingly, Ghana is ably represented by the popular Club Beer, with its colourfully green bottle sitting pretty among other renowned beers.
The Black Stars are hoping to do better than they did in 2014 after being paired against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.
There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.
However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.
Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.
The Black Stars will kick off their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.
