Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

England had started their campaign with a 6-2 win over Iran before a disappointing 0-0 draw against the USA in their second group game.

England dominant but lacked penetration

The Three Lions went into the clash against their British rivals needing a point to book their spot in the round of 16 and a win to finish as group winners.

As expected, England dominated the game right from the first whistle, but despite their dominance, Gareth Southgate's men created little in the opening half.

The 1966 champions' only chance of the half fell to Rashford, who was played through by Harry Kane, but the Manchester United man was denied by Danny Ward in Wales' goal.

Rashford's effort was England's only chance of the first half as both sides went into the break with the scores tied.

Welcome to the Marcus Rashford show

The second half was a different story, though, as England turned on the screw. The Three Lions took the lead five minutes into the second half through an unstoppable free-kick from Rashford after Phil Foden was fouled on the edge of the box.

One became two a minute later as Kane set up Foden with a brilliant square ball for England's second. It got worse for Wales as Rashford scored his second and England's third with a shot that went through Ward's legs.

The strike was his third in the competition, making him the first Manchester United player since Bobby Charlton to score three goals at a major international tournament.

England had more chances to add to their tally but could not convert. However, it did not matter as the result secured their spot in the round of 16 as group winners.