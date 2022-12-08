ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Lionel Messi will continue his journey to a first World Cup triumph on Friday when Argentina take on the Netherlands in a highly anticipated quarter-final in Qatar

Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff (L) and Argentina Legend Lionel Messi (R)
There have been a lot of classic World up games over the years but Netherlands vs Argentina is one of the true all-time classics. Featuring some of the greatest footballers ever

Argentina were totally outclassed by the Dutch team in 1974 when even a 4-0 scoreline was flattering, to say the least.

Johan Cruyff was at the peak of his powers and put up an otherworldly display by opening and closing the scoring in a magical team performance.

Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff scoring against Argentina in the 1974 World Cup
The Netherlands knocked out Argentina in the second group stage on their way to the final, where they were brought down to earth by Gerd Muller and hosts West Germany.

Johan Cruyff was unavailable due to being the victim of a kidnapping attempt before the tournament and the Netherlands lost their second straight final against a host nation.

Allegations of match-fixing and political pressure in favor of Argentina ran throughout the tournament and it was a tense, violent affair.

Mario Kempes celebrating after scoring to help Argentina win the world cup against the Netherlands in 1978
Argentina claimed their first World Cup in extra-time thanks to their star man Mario Kempes, who had opened the scoring in normal time and put the hosts back in front to take his tournament tally to six, sending his team to a 3-1 win.

Dennis Bergkamp was known for scoring spectacular goals but the quality and importance of his last-minute strike against Argentina in the quarter-final in 1998 should never be underestimated.

The Dutch had a starting line-up featuring some of the best players in Europe at the time, featuring Patrick Kluivert and the De Boer brothers, as well as Edgar Davids in midfield and the former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar in goal.

Dennis Bergkamp scoring a last minute goal to knock Argentina out of the World Cup in 1998
The game was an entertaining contest throughout but seemed set to be heading for extra-time until Frank de Boer picked out Bergkamp with a long pass and he did the rest, bringing the ball down before cutting inside and jabbing home one of the great World Cup goals.

Louis van Gaal was the Netherlands coach eight years ago when they missed out on a chance to go all the way following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Argentina.

Ron Vlaar missed the Netherlands first penalty and Wesley Sneijder handed Argentina the chance for victory by missing their third, the final World Cup act of his career.

An emotional Lionel Messi after Argentina defeated the Dutch on penalties in 2014
Argentina would go on to lose to Germany in the final and despite having some of the best players in the world, the iconic Lionel Messi and other stars like Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, their World Cup drought now stands at 36 years. The nation will be hoping the barren period ends in Qatar

