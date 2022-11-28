RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Tunde Young

Portugal sealed qualification to the next round with a win over Uruguay while also putting Ghana in pole position for second place

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Portugal have become the latest team after France and Brazil to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The Group H encounter at the Lusail Stadium was billed as a tough encounter with qualification on the line and the Portuguese stepped up to the occasion thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

The result gives A Selecao six points from two consecutive wins, guaranteeing them safe passage to the next round while Uruguay now have it all to do in their last game.

Portugal started the game quite slowly and struggled to find a rhythm against a resolute Uruguay side, making for a poor first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal struggled in the early exchanges against Uruguay AFP

The second half started in a similarly cagy fashion up until the 54th minute when Portugal took the lead in rather inconspicuous circumstances.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Cristiano Ronaldo in the box with an inch-perfect cross but the striker somehow failed to get the all-important touch and the ball went all the way in.

If the first goal was not clearly for Bruno, the second was indisputable as Portugal was awarded a controversial penalty upon VAR review in the 90th minute, just eight minutes after Ronaldo had been substituted off.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to help Portugal beat Uruguay AFP

Fernandes would step up in Ronaldo’s absence to convert in trademark fashion to make it 2-0. Securing all three points and ending all Uruguayan comeback hopes.

Portugal’s win guaranteed them a spot in the next round but they also left the door open for Ghana, putting them in pole position to be the second team out of Group H.

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps Pulse Nigeria

The Black Stars are currently second in the group with three points having lost 3-2 to Portugal but beating South Korea with the same scoreline.

To their advantage, both the Koreans and the Uruguayans are tied on one point each, meaning the Black Stars could qualify if they avoid defeat in the third and final group game.

Ghana superstar Kudus. AFP

Ghana’s last match is against Uruguay against whom they know a win would secure their passage to the next round regardless of other results but a draw would also achieve the same result as long as South Korea doesn’t beat Portugal in the last group match.

Tunde Young

