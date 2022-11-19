RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Faruq Ibrahim

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would star for Switzerland in their World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.

Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Portugal did not qualify to play in the World Cup until 1966 in England and did not play again in the world cup till five editions later 1986 in Mexico, they failed to qualify until 2002, but they have been a main feature in the pinnacle of world football competitions since the turn of the millennium.

Recommended articles

The current Portugal squad can lay claim to being one of the favourites to win the competition, they have already tasted victory in the European championships and the Nations league, they would feel the world cup is all that is left to achieve before the retirement of veterans like Pepe

Portugal were unable to qualify for Qatar 2022 directly and they had to go through the play-offs were they eventually qualified.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal
Ronaldo in action for Portugal AFP

Portugal had direct qualifications on their hands before losing 2-1 to Serbia in the final game of the qualifying round. This meant Serbia took the direct qualifying spot and Portugal had to go through the playoffs where they comfortably beat Turkey before ensuring a place in Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 win against North Macedonia.

Portugal started Russia 2018 against geographic neighbour Spain where a brilliant performance and hat-trick from Ronaldo forced a draw against the spaniards.

The next game of the group was against north-Africans Morocco and Ronaldo scored again, the only goal in the game and it was enough to win his team three points.

The last game of the group was keenly contested, but Portugal got the one point required for qualification, their luck however ran out in the round of 16, when a Cavani double meant Pepe’s equaliser earlier in the game would mean nothing at the end of the day.

Portugal has one of the best squads going into the world cup, they are onto something of a golden generation with the volume of Portuguese talents springing up everywhere.

They have a perfect blend of players in their prime, youngsters and veterans in their twilight.

You can find the full 26-man squad here

Cristiano Ronaldo has had so many issues and controversies on and off the field for Manchester United this season, but he is still the star man for Portugal and the international record goalscorer would be looking to extend his record this world cup.

Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for Portugal
Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for Portugal AFP

Bruno Fernandes would be the main creative force for Portugal in Qatar alongside Bernardo silva, the playmaker would be looking to beat ‘he does not play well with Ronaldo’ accusations.

Fernando Santos has been the manager of the Portuguese men’s national team since 2014 and the 68-year-old would be looking to lead his charges into glory at the World Cup

Fernando Santos manager of Portugal
Fernando Santos manager of Portugal AFP

Santos has seen this team to victory in the Euros and Nations league respectively, if he manages to add the World Cup to it, he might be getting a tattoo like that of his fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who drew the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles on his arm.

Switzerland Fixtures Qatar 2022

Portugal vs Ghana

Thursday, November 24th

5:00 AM(GMT+1)

Portugal vs Uruguay

Monday, November 28th

8:00 AM(GMT+1)

South Korea vs Portugal

Friday, December 2nd

4:00 PM(GMT+1)

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33RYFB3

Portugal are 9th favourite to win the tournament outright according to the bookmakers, and you would be rewarded for picking this with 17 times your money plus bonuses should they come out champions.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

    Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Ronaldo wax figure unveiled in New York

    Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

  • Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    ‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Trending

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

7 big-name players who missed out on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Qatar 2022: Ghana Black Stars squad announcement - An evolving national ritual

Qatar 2022: Ghana Black Stars squad announcement - An evolving national ritual